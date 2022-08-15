Connect with us

Morgan Wade releases new 5 track acoustic EP

Terrific new acoustic EP from one of Country / Americana’s brightest talents.

Published

Morgan Wade
Credit: David McClister

Morgan Wade has released a new, 5 track acoustic EP entitled ‘The Acoustic Sessions’. “The one thing that seemed pretty consistent,” Wade begins, “is people like hearing these songs stripped all the way back. They say they love the records, but when we take it to just a guitar or a couple instruments, you can see the energy in the audiences. When people come up, they ask… and we’ve spent so much time on the road, I know it’s not just one or two places. I got into this to share the music with people who wanted to hear it, who found something they need. So, I figured: why not? It’s a simple thing to do for everyone who’s come out, who’s asked.”

The EP is not about radio or critics, but the ones asking to cut right to the root. ‘Last Cigarette’ has a bit more production, but ‘Wilder Days’ is one woman, one guitar and that voice that conveys everything with every single note. In addition, three unreleased songs – the busted wide open ‘Crossing State Lines’, the consequences and resolve of ‘Kelley’s Drive’ and the minor-key reckoning elegy ‘Flower’ that includes the impactful line, “all you babies having babies, time flies quick and I’m going crazy” – expand the palette of hardships facing so many of today’s teenagers and 20-somethings.

In ‘Crossing State Lines’ we think Wade has introduced the public and her fans to song just as good as signature song ‘Wilder Days’. Listen to the song yourself below.


“You can’t deny the things that happen or that you see,” Wade offers. “That’ll pull you down. Life isn’t always like that. But for the person in the middle of whatever struggle, to hear a song that says it sees you, knows what you’re going through, that’s a lifeline. To have something help you through? It’s the best thing ever. So, before we get to work on what comes next, this is for everyone, for anyone, who’s ever found any help in my songs.”

