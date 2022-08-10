Connect with us

Cole Swindell is heading to the top of the charts with ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’

Watch him sing the song live from the Nissan Stadium during CMAFest.

Published

Cole Swindell
Credit: Jason Kempin

Cole Swindell just garnered his fastest-rising single to date with “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” landing in the Top 10 on the country airplay chart in just eight weeks. The single sits at No. 10 on Mediabase/Country Aircheck and hit No. 1 this week on Sirius XM’s The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown. It’s Swindell’s most infectious song to date and a real rollicking track full of 90s vibes. We saw him sing the song in Nashville during CMAFest at the Nissan Stadium and it was obvious then that it was heading all the way to the top of the charts.



The 11-time chart-topper, currently on the road throughout the summer, launches his headlining ‘Back Down To The Bar’ tour, featuring Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, on September 23. The Georgia native’s first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on November 3 has sold out and he is adding a second show on November 2. Tickets for the second show will go on sale this Friday, August 12 at 10 am local.



“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is the follow up to his two back-to-back recent multi-week No. 1 hits, “Never Say Never,” a duet with friend and BBR Music Group’s fast-rising new artist Lainey Wilson, and “Single Saturday Night,” the debut single from his new album Stereotype.  “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is available now across all digital platforms. Swindell co-wrote “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” with Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols. 

Grab your tickets for what will be a great tour.

