Kameron Marlowe announces headline tour ahead of debut album release ‘We Were Cowboys’

Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville artist Kameron Marlowe has announced his headlining “We Were Cowboys Tour.” Kicking off in Nashville at the Brooklyn Bowl on September 8. Grab your tickets for the tour now.

Singer/songwriter Wyatt McCubbin will join Marlowe on most dates which include stops in Nashville, New York City, Washington DC, Chicago and more.

The tour will follow the release of Marlowe’s highly anticipated debut album ‘We Were Cowboys’ out August 26. Produced by CMA and ACM Award-winning industry veteran Dann Huff and GRAMMY-nominated Brad Hill, ‘We Were Cowboys’ features 16 tracks including his Gold-certified current single ‘Giving You Up’ and buzzworthy advance release ‘Girl on Fire’.

Pre-save the full album now.

We have been listening to an advance copy of ‘We Were Cowboys’ and can tell you that there are some cracking songs on the way on August 26th. If you’re a fan of artists like Kip Moore, Scotty McCreary and Blake Shelton you are going to really love tracks like ‘Over Now’, ‘This Old Town’ and ‘Does it Have to Be Over’

“I’m incredibly proud of this album and getting to hit the road in the fall to play them live is going to be so rewarding,” said Marlowe. “I can’t wait to see y’all out there!”

This tour announcement comes on the heels of a successful stadium debut in front of more than 63,000 fans at Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, OH, alongside Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. According to The Columbus Dispatch, Marlowe’s “voice has a growl to it that deserves to be heard in a stadium” and he “made his mark on the Ohio Stadium stage.”

Kameron Marlowe Tour Dates:

Friday, Aug. 19 – Moses Lake, WA – Grant County Fair ^

Sat, Aug. 20 – Cardwell, MT – Headwaters Country Jam ^

Sun, Aug. 21 – Calgary, AB – Country Thunder Alberta ^

Sat. Aug. 27 – Dieppe, NB – YQM Country Fest ^

Friday, Sept. 2 – Bishop, CA – Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair ^

Sat, Sept. 3 – McArthur, CA – Intern-Mountain Fair of Shasta County ^

Thurs, Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

Sat, Sept. 10 – Montgomery, IN – Montgomery Turkey Trot Festival ^

Friday, Sept. 16 – Pittsburg, KS – 4 State Music Festival ^

Friday, Sept. 30 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Motor Speedway ^

Sat, Oct. 8 – Cooper, TX – Delta County Cotton Harvest ^

Thurs, Oct. 13 – Fort Smith, AR – Majestic *

Fri, Oct. 14 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution! Music Room *

Sat, Oct. 15 – Bronson, TX – Rosevine Gravel Hill Benefit ^

Wed, Oct. 19 – Panama City, FL – Holiday Inn Resort – Panama City Beach *

Thurs, Oct. 20 – Dothan, AL – Rain Dothan *

Friday, Oct. 21 – Kissimmee, FL – Country Thunder Florida ^

Sat, Oct. 22 – Apalachicola, FL – High Five Dive Bar *

Friday, Oct. 28 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon *

Sat, Oct. 29 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre *

Sun, Oct. 30 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall *

Thurs, Nov. 3 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco *

Thurs, Nov. 10 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live *

Friday, Nov. 11 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes *

Sat, Nov. 12 – Jordan, NY – Kegs Canal Side *

Sun, Nov. 13 – Horseheads, NY – The L *

Wed, Nov. 16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair *

Thurs, Nov. 17 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre *

Friday, Nov. 18 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton *

Sat, Nov. 19 – Warrendale, PA – Jergels Rhythm Grille *

Thurs, Dec. 1 – Chesapeake, VA – Eagles’ Nest Rockin’ Country Bar *

Sat, Dec. 3 – Greenville, SC – Blind Horse Saloon *

Friday, Dec. 9 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed St. *

Sat, Dec. 10 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone *

Thurs, Dec. 15 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live – Ballroom +

Friday, Dec. 16 – Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory +

^ Fair or Festival Date

* “We Were Cowboys Tour” with special guest Wyatt McCubbin

+ “We Were Cowboys Tour” with TBA special guest