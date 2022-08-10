Connect with us

‘Back 4 Blood’ DLC Expansion 2 ‘Children of the Worm’ arriving at the end of August

Get all the details on the next major DLC for the game.

Published

Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm
Credit: Warner Bros. Games

‘Back 4 Blood’ will unleash its second major DLC expansion, ‘Children of the Worm’, on 30th August 2022 it has been announced by Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios.

The DLC expansion will release as part of ‘Back 4 Blood Annual Pass’, ‘Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition’, ‘Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition’, or via standalone purchase.

‘Children of the Worm’ will feature a brand-new story campaign that puts players into an epic showdown with a fierce new enemy threat. To help combat this unknown adversary, the expansion will introduce “Prophet” Dan, a gun toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times, who joins the growing list of playable Cleaners in their effort to save humanity. 

The DLC expansion will also include eight exclusive character skins and 12 exclusive weapon skins, along with new weapons, accessories, and cards.

‘Children of the Worm’ follows the previously released ‘Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror’ DLC expansion, which is available now.

Additionally, several new free content updates have been recently added the game and are available for all ‘Back 4 Blood’ owners, including all-new skins, legendary items, burn cards, emblems, sprays and more.

‘Back 4 Blood’ is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from critically acclaimed developer, Turtle Rock Studios, available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, and PC.

The story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

