EGRET II mini is out now – revisit iconic arcade titles

The EGRET II mini has launched courtesy of ININ Games and it’s the ideal gift for any classic arcade game lover.

With an exclusive blue colour scheme, the EGRET II mini ships with 40 pre-installed games, a rotating screen, and an adjustable joystick, the miniature version of the legendary arcade cabinet provides an old-school arcade feeling right in your living room.

The EGRET II mini is designed to be the ultimate way of experiencing classic TAITO arcade games. After plugging it in, fans can immediately start playing the 40 pre-installed games with ‘Bubble Bobble’ or ‘Darius Gaiden’, among other amazing classics.

The developers at TAITO are considering adding even more titles in the future.

Credit: Taito

The mini arcade cabinet sports a 5-inch 4:3 rotating monitor. Players can rotate their screen to play games horizontally or vertically – for the most authentic way to enjoy arcade games.

You can also get the EGRET II mini – Paddle and Trackball Game Expansion Set (available separately), which adds ten additional, classic TAITO games on an SD card – bringing the total game number to 50!

Turn the paddle and use the trackball of the unique controller included in this set to take control of this part of gaming history!

The EGRET II mini ‑ Limited Blue Edition (standalone console) and all three additional controllers are now available via ININ Games’ partner site Gamesrocket or as EGRET II mini – Arcade Cabinet Blue Edition and Game Center Blue Edition, including exclusive physical collectibles and additional controllers via Strictly Limited Games.