Seaforth announce ‘What I Get For Loving You’ EP ahead of August UK shows

Seaforth has announced their new EP ‘What I Get For Loving You’ will be released on August 26th around the time that the duo play their next batch of UK shows. Fans can pre-save/pre-add/pre-order the project HERE.

The title track, penned by Mitch Thompson and Tom Jordan alongside Rocky Block, is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers now.

Jordan produced the project entirely from the pair’s home studio. Featuring their summertime collaboration ‘Queen of Daytona Beach’ with Sean Kingston and feel-good ‘Good Beer’ with Jordan Davis, the eight-song EP also includes their viral hit ‘Breakups’ and fan favourite ‘Magic.’

Having amassed more than 340 global on-demand streams, The duo has been earning rave reviews on their headlining ‘Good Beer’ tour. They have also appeared at high-profile festivals including Watershed, Faster Horses, CMA Fest, and more. Next up, they’ll join Chris Young for his U.K. Tour 2022 and recently announced they will be headlining the iconic Troubadour club in Los Angeles on Sept. 6.

What I Get For Loving You tracklisting:

1. Queen of Daytona Beach (with Sean Kingston)

2. Palm of Your Hand

3. Breakups

4. Good Beer (feat. Jordan Davis)

5. Used To It

6. Dr. Phil

7. What I Get For Loving You

8. Magic

Seaforth On Tour:

Aug. 13 – Tidalwave Music Festival 2022 (Atlantic City, NJ)

Aug. 25 – O2 Academy Glasgow (Glasgow, UK)

Aug. 26 – The Long Road Festival 2022 (Bottesford, UK)

Aug. 30 – Manchester Academy (Manchester, UK)

Aug. 21 – O2 Academy Bristol (Bristol, UK)

Sept. 1 – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (London, UK)

Sept. 6 – Troubadour (West Hollywood, CA)

Sept. 10 – Boots in the Park (San Diego, CA)

Sept. 27 – Ryman Auditorium (Nashville, TN)