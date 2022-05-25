Connect with us

Seaforth added to Chris Young’s UK tour and The Long Road Festival too

Exciting and energetic duo added to both the Chris Young UK tour & The Long Road Festival bill.

Published

Chris Young UK Tour
Credit: Chris Young / RCA Records

Australian duo Seaforth has been confirmed to support Chris Young on all dates of his UK tour this summer. Following their first official trip, where they played highly acclaimed sets at C2C: Country to Country in London, Glasgow and Dublin earlier this year, the duo will be making their way back across the pond in just a few months – tickets for all shows can be found here.

It was also announced last week in an exclusive on BBC Radio 2, that Seaforth have been added to The Long Road Festival lineup, performing on the main stage and at the Afterparty on Saturday, 27th August.

We last saw Seaforth play the C2C Festival in March of this year. Bringing their energetic and enthusiastic brand of Country music to the Spotlight stage inside the main arena and we know they will go down a storm with Chris Young’s fans too. Check out their latest song, ‘Good Beer’ with Jordan Davis.

Seaforth and Jordan Davis
Credit: Angelea Presti

Chris Young’s tour dates are below:

Thursday, 25th August 2022 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

Saturday, 27th August 2022 – The Long Road Festival, Leicestershire

Tuesday, 30th August 2022 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

Wednesday, 31st August 2022 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday, 1st September 2022 – Eventim Apollo, London

