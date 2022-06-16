Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Seaforth drop new song ‘Queen of Daytona Beach’ & add dates to their UK tour

Brand new collaboration with ‘Beautiful Girls’ hitmaker Sean Kingston.

Published

Seaforth
Credit: Sony Music Nashville

Australian duo Seaforth is kicking off the summer with a brand-new collaboration, ‘Queen Of Daytona Beach’ featuring ‘Beautiful Girls’ hitmaker Sean Kingston. We last saw them here in the UK at the C2C festival in March although we did have the pleasure of seeing them a couple of times out in Nashville at the recent CMAFest.

Named from the Sydney, Australia suburb where they met as children, Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson of Seaforth sat down with friend and collaborator Rocky Block one day during the Pandemic, and together penned a tune about a place they’d rather be – the beach. They found themselves drawing inspiration from Kingston’s 2007 hit ‘Beautiful Girls’ and wondered, “Wouldn’t it be crazy if we somehow could get Sean Kingston on the song with us?” The duo managed to pull it off.

Growing up, we remember seeing the ‘Beautiful Girls’ music video on TV all the time. It kind of became like a classic for people our age,” Jordan and Thompson said. “Referencing ‘Beautiful Girls’ in our song gives it that nostalgic feeling and it takes us back.”

The breakout duo will be heading back to the UK in August to support Chris Young on all dates of his UK tour and to perform on the main stage at The Long Road Festival – full dates can be found below:

Thursday, 25th August 2022 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

Saturday, 27th August 2022 – The Long Road Festival, Leicestershire

Tuesday, 30th August 2022 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

Wednesday, 31st August 2022 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday, 1st September 2022 – Eventim Apollo, London

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Our Top 10 most iconic moments from CMAFest 2022

It's hard to narrow down the whole festival into 10 bite size nuggets but we did it!

1 day ago
Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC

TV

Revisiting Jon Pertwee’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our reviewer reaches the mid-1970s and the end of the Third Doctor's era.

7 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge – ‘Songs About You’ album review

The Country star continues to explore vulnerability and honesty on his new record.

1 day ago
My Fake Boyfriend My Fake Boyfriend

Film

‘My Fake Boyfriend’ review

A stuntman's best friend creates him a fake boyfriend to get him out of a toxic relationship.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you