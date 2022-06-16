Seaforth drop new song ‘Queen of Daytona Beach’ & add dates to their UK tour

Australian duo Seaforth is kicking off the summer with a brand-new collaboration, ‘Queen Of Daytona Beach’ featuring ‘Beautiful Girls’ hitmaker Sean Kingston. We last saw them here in the UK at the C2C festival in March although we did have the pleasure of seeing them a couple of times out in Nashville at the recent CMAFest.

Named from the Sydney, Australia suburb where they met as children, Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson of Seaforth sat down with friend and collaborator Rocky Block one day during the Pandemic, and together penned a tune about a place they’d rather be – the beach. They found themselves drawing inspiration from Kingston’s 2007 hit ‘Beautiful Girls’ and wondered, “Wouldn’t it be crazy if we somehow could get Sean Kingston on the song with us?” The duo managed to pull it off.

“Growing up, we remember seeing the ‘Beautiful Girls’ music video on TV all the time. It kind of became like a classic for people our age,” Jordan and Thompson said. “Referencing ‘Beautiful Girls’ in our song gives it that nostalgic feeling and it takes us back.”

The breakout duo will be heading back to the UK in August to support Chris Young on all dates of his UK tour and to perform on the main stage at The Long Road Festival – full dates can be found below:



Thursday, 25th August 2022 – O2 Academy, Glasgow



Saturday, 27th August 2022 – The Long Road Festival, Leicestershire



Tuesday, 30th August 2022 – Manchester Academy, Manchester



Wednesday, 31st August 2022 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday, 1st September 2022 – Eventim Apollo, London