Win ‘Dr Death’ on Blu-ray

‘Dr Death’ tells the shocking true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a seemingly bright, young neurosurgeon with a thriving medical practice.
All 8 episodes, including a star studded cast, are available on Blu-ray or DVD now, courtesy of Fabulous Films Ltd / Fremantle Media Enterprises, based on the hit podcast of the same name from Wondery.
When a growing number of Dr Duntsch’s defenceless patients end up permanently maimed or worse, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), attempt to stop him before he causes any more harm.
One woman who new Duntsch between 2006 and 2008 remembered him taking LSD and cocaine throughout one night, before leaving the next morning for his hospital shift.
The real Dr Christopher Duntsch harmed 33 out of 38 patients he operated on, two of which he killed, in less than two years.
In July this year Peacock renewed the series. The second season will focus on Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, once seen as a pioneering transplant surgeon, who performed experimental surgeries on his patients without their consent.
To celebrate the release we’ve got two copies of ‘Dr Death’ on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Monday 15th August 2022.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.