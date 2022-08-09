Win ‘Dr Death’ on Blu-ray

‘Dr Death’ tells the shocking true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a seemingly bright, young neurosurgeon with a thriving medical practice.

All 8 episodes, including a star studded cast, are available on Blu-ray or DVD now, courtesy of Fabulous Films Ltd / Fremantle Media Enterprises, based on the hit podcast of the same name from Wondery.

When a growing number of Dr Duntsch’s defenceless patients end up permanently maimed or worse, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), attempt to stop him before he causes any more harm.

One woman who new Duntsch between 2006 and 2008 remembered him taking LSD and cocaine throughout one night, before leaving the next morning for his hospital shift.

The real Dr Christopher Duntsch harmed 33 out of 38 patients he operated on, two of which he killed, in less than two years.

In July this year Peacock renewed the series. The second season will focus on Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, once seen as a pioneering transplant surgeon, who performed experimental surgeries on his patients without their consent.

