Ashley Cooke gains coveted YouTube award & announces new music

Rising country artist Ashley Cooke is the only country act part of YouTube’s coveted ‘Foundry Class of 2022’. The all-genre global artist development program recognises next generation entertainers for their innovative approach to music and storytelling.

Created in 2015 ‘Foundry’ is YouTube’s incubator for independent music, supporting indie artists at all stages of their careers through annual artist development classes and ongoing release support campaigns. Cooke joins the roster as the only country artist as part of this year’s initiative, alongside 29 other independent artists spanning 15 countries.

“I’m so honored to have been chosen for this incredible opportunity! The YouTube team has been a champion of my music since day one and I’m so grateful to be representing country music in the 2022 class,” shares Cooke.

Heading into the second half of the year with unparalleled momentum, the artist signed to the independent label Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music, will continue to release new music in 2022, starting with the fan-requested song, ‘Getting Into’ on August 12. Cooke will visit cities across the country at some of the summer’s most anticipated fairs and festivals before gearing up to head back out on Cole Swindell’s ‘Back Down To The Bar’ tour as direct support this fall.

We will be speaking to Ashley all about it later in the month so keep your eyes peeled on our website right here for more ‘Cooke content’!