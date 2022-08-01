Pillbox Patti delights on ‘Suwannee’ – Written with Ashley McBryde & Aaron Raitiere

Earlier this summer Pillbox Patti introduced herself to the world with the release of ‘Good People’ and ‘Young and Stupid’. On the heels of those tracks comes ‘Suwannee’ a country song that offers Pillbox Patti’s (Nicolette Hayford) unique perspective on growing up in Florida.



Written by Hayford with Aaron Raitiere, Ashley McBryde, Park Chisolm, Benjy Davis, Connie Harrington and Joe Clemmons, and produced by Park Chisolm, ‘Suwannee’ is an autobiographical song about Nicolette’s youth, growing up in Florida. She didn’t have a lot, but the hard times and spirit the of the state shaped her into who she is today. There’s a laid-back kind of swampy feel to the song that screams summer heat and southern life which is a delightful mix of both Raitiere’s and McBryde’s styles.



Pillbox Patti is the evolution of celebrated Nashville songwriter Nicolette Hayford. She has penned hits like ‘One Night Standards’ and ‘Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega’ for Ashely McBryde as well as songs for Lainey Wilson, William Michael Morgan and Chrissy Metz. In 2021 she was named MusicRow’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year and nominated for ACM and CMA Song Of The Year Awards.





After years of writing for other artists, Hayford is finally stepping into the spotlight as an artist. The ten-year town put her into a box, so she ventured off with her tribe of writers and what has emerged is Pillbox Patti, allowing Hayford to say anything and everything she wants. The fresh, authentic take on growing up in her Country is crystallized through the lens of a Florida native delivering her youth and adulthood in an honest, spirited, not always pretty, package.