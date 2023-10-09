Jordan Davis announces UK headline tour with Ashley Cooke as support

Multi-Platinum hit-maker Jordan Davis, one of country music’s biggest recent stars, will return to the UK & Europe next year for a highly-anticipated series of shows – an extension of his current ‘Damn Good Time’ tour in the US.



Having previously visited the UK with Old Dominion in 2019, followed by a Special Guest spot at the ‘Country to Country’ events earlier this year, Jordan has been keen to get back over here with his full headline show…



“The fans over there have always been so supportive and I am getting to extend the tour to more cities then we’ve ever been to before,” he exclaims. “And I can’t wait to get out there and play music off this new record for everyone. I honestly can’t wait.”



The list of UK dates is as follows:

FEBRUARY 2024

Tue 13 February O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Wed 14 February Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Fri 16 February O2 Institute, Birmingham

Sat 17 February O2 Academy, Bristol

Sun 18 February O2 Ritz, Manchester

Tue 20 February O2 Academy, Glasgow



Ticket link here: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-jordan-davis-1442211

Pre-sales will take place on O2 Priority and through Jordan’s fan club from Wednesday.



General on-sale will be on Friday, 13 October at 10am.



These six shows are preceded by a run of dates in Europe, with support across the tour coming from Ashley Cooke.