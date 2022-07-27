‘Die Hard’, ‘Predator’ & ‘Con Air’ to be honoured at the inaugural London Action Festival

The London Action Festival is a brand new must-see cinematic event hitting the capital this week. Packed full of special events, guest appearances and some amazing anniversary film screenings – including action classics ‘Die Hard’, ‘Predator’ and ‘Con Air’ – will be celebrated as London honours the very best the genre has to offer.

The London Action Festival, which runs from 28th-31st July 2022, is a first-of-its-kind celebration of one of the most globally produced and commercially successful genres of film and TV. Action films frequently never get their dues, but this brand-new festival aims to correct that wrong, and will launch in the capital with a major 4-day celebration. It’s sure to be one of the hottest tickets in town and an event film-lovers will not want to miss.

Den of Geek, one of the world’s leading information media companies dedicated to all things genre, act as the Senior Media Sponsor for the event. The Geographical Society in Kensington and Picturehouse Central in Piccadilly Circus, right in the heart of London’s West End, will be home for the festival over its 4-day weekend, and you won’t want to miss their incredible line-up of events.

Ticketing and full information of the programming and venues can be found at www.londonactionfestival.com

Special panels, screenings, guests, and surprise events are the order of the day for the whole duration of the festival, as movie fans flock to the capital to celebrate the best genre of blockbuster movies and honour some of the talents that have spun cinematic gold in the field.

Leading the way are three extra special screenings – ‘Die Hard’, ‘Predator’ and ‘Con Air’. These action mainstays are celebrated with a rare Q&A offering insights into the making of the film, the secrets of production and some great stories from behind the scenes.

The London Action Festival will open on July 28th with a very special screening of what is widely considered the greatest action movie of all time – ‘Die Hard’, with a Q&A with the film’s legendary director John McTiernan, as well as other surprise guests for the evening including Robert Davi.

The festival will also celebrate another masterpiece from John McTiernan, the original ‘Predator’ which has its 35th anniversary this year. Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on an extra-terrestrial hunter in the first classic instalment of the ongoing franchise

A Special 25th Anniversary Q&A Screening of ‘Con Air’ with Director Simon West closes out the Festival on Sunday 31st July.

