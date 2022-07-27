Connect with us

In From The Side

Film

‘In From The Side’ heading to cinemas in September – watch the trailer

The gay rugby film will be released by Verve Pictures.

Published

‘In From the Side’ is coming to UK cinemas on 16th September 2022 courtesy of Verve Pictures.

Directed by Matt Carter, who wrote the screenplay with Adam Silver, the film stars Alexander King, Alexander Lincoln, Will Hearle, Pearse Egan and Christopher Sherwood.

The debut film from director and co-writer Matt Carter, ‘In From the Side’ is an honest and daring story of an adulterous affair between two members of a fictional South London gay rugby club. The film explores the multiple types of connections that can occur within a large group of gay men in a team sports environment, illuminating the very real emotional tensions and pressures this can create.

In From The Side
Credit: Verve Pictures

The story centres on Mark (Alexander Lincoln), a relatively new and inexperienced club member in a dysfunctional relationship with his wealthy older distant partner Richard (Alex Hammond), and his adulterous romantic involvement with the more seasoned rugby player, Warren (Alexander King).

Warren, however, is also a taken man, having a long-standing but strained relationship with his partner and fellow teammate John (Peter McPherson). Following a drunken encounter, Mark and Warren unwittingly embark on a romantic affair that they struggle to keep concealed from both their partners and teammates. As this dangerous game begins to unravel, their uncovered infidelity has far-reaching consequences, creating deep divisions and fractures within the club.

Matt Carter, Director and Co-Writer comments, “I’ve been involved in inclusive rugby for eight years as both a player, coach and referee. Rugby has a rich and extensive culture that has been under-explored on film. I therefore felt deeply that I wanted to bring this to a wider audience and raise the profile and public knowledge of the existence of ‘inclusive’ sports clubs.”

‘In From the Side’ has been picking up acclaim on the festival circuit and will screen previews on 14th September 2022 at VUE cinemas.

