Watch ‘The Holiday’ with a live orchestra in London this December

‘The Holiday’, considered to be a Christmas classic among movie fans, will be presented live in concert at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on 3rd December 2022.

The performance will see the film accompanied by a full live orchestra who will perform the musical score. It’s a surefire way to get into the Christmas mood with only weeks until the big day arrives.

‘The Holiday’, from Universal Pictures, stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, and tells the story of how two women who have never met and live 6,000 miles apart find themselves in the same exact place.

They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda’s L.A. house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow-covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects; a new romance.

The film grossed over $205 million worldwide, and has gone onto become a firm festive favourite with its rebroadcast each year.

Tickets are available starting Thursday 28th July 2022 from Ticketmaster.