Adele reschedules ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency for November and adds 8 dates

Adele will kick off her postponed ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on 18th November 2022.

The residency will include 8 new dates and will run through to 25th March 2023 it has been confirmed.

A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances. There will be two opportunities to purchase tickets for these shows: access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the ‘Weekends With Adele’ Verified Fan Presale.

Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, 3rd August. Find out more at https://blog.ticketmaster.com/adele-vegas.



The full dates for ‘Weekends With Adele’ are: