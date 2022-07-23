Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hatching

Film

Hanna Bergholm’s ‘Hatching’ coming to cinemas in September

The much-buzzed film is heading to UK cinemas.

Published

Hanna Bergholm’s debut feature film ‘Hatching’ is coming to cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 16th September 2022 courtesy of Picturehouse Entertainment.

In this darkly compelling fable, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely Everyday Life’ presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection.

One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer of her family and into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see. 

‘Hatching’ is the terrifying debut feature from Hanna Bergholm, heralding in an exciting new voice in horror.

The film features outlandish practical effects from the FX teams behind ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Dark Knight’.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

4 days ago

EF Country

Tenille Arts, The Grace, London live review

The rising star played a headline set in London to round off her first UK tour.

6 days ago
Bilal Zafar Bilal Zafar

Arts

Bilal Zafar’s £6.50 Minimum Wage Gig Inspires New Fringe Show CARE, His Year Working For Very Wealthy Older People

Twitch star Bilal delves into the archives to process his first job in the care sector, fresh from graduating with a media degree.

6 days ago
Pink Pink

Music

Listen: Pink releases new single ‘Irrelevant’

The singer hits back at her critics.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you