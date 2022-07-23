Hanna Bergholm’s ‘Hatching’ coming to cinemas in September

Hanna Bergholm’s debut feature film ‘Hatching’ is coming to cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 16th September 2022 courtesy of Picturehouse Entertainment.

In this darkly compelling fable, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely Everyday Life’ presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection.

One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer of her family and into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see.

‘Hatching’ is the terrifying debut feature from Hanna Bergholm, heralding in an exciting new voice in horror.

The film features outlandish practical effects from the FX teams behind ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Dark Knight’.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.