Songwriter Ben Burgess steps into artist spotlight with ‘Tears the Size of Texas’

Dallas-born songwriter Ben Burgess is stepping into the artist spotlight with the release of his first single ‘Tears the Size of Texas’.

As a songwriter Burgess has been behind hits such as Morgan Wallen’s ‘Whiskey Glasses’, Ernest’s ‘Flower Shops’ and Martin Garrix + Troye Sivan’s platinum pop smash ‘There For You’.

Discussing the release of ‘Tears the Size of Texas’ Burgess shares, “I feel like I hit the lottery. Being able to put out my own music – the kind of music I’ve always wanted to release – after a lifetime of trying to get to this point; it’s a dream that I’m finally living.”

‘Tears the Size of Texas’ was written by Burgess with collaborator Josh Kerr and produced by Joey Moi. It’s a story song, a letter to fictional love interest ‘Daisy’ that starts as a self-penned warning about Burgess himself, his cowboy tendencies, and tumbleweed lifestyle.

The song then flips on its head at the last chorus and becomes a confession; a note to say he misses ‘Daisy,’ knows his own flaws, and hopes she’ll stick around for the next rodeo.

“’Tears’ was actually the first song I wrote after Big Loud offered me a record deal, so it was basically the first song I wrote knowing I was going to get another shot at being an artist,” Burgess says. “It was kind of like a beginning where I knew I could say what I want, the way I want, and I could sing it the way I want. I think it’s right that this is the one we’re kicking off with.”

Credit: Big Loud Records

The video for the song, which you can watch at the top of this article, is a cinematic retelling of the lyrics. It is directed by Justin Clough and sees Burgess’ western fantasy springs to life on screen, starting with a called off wedding and ending with a gun-slinging stand-off, a miniature cowboy flick with a modern twist.

“Shooting this video was amazing, and it was hilarious. Riding horses is hard; it’s an art, and after all this, I have a lot of respect for a lot of people out there, especially the everyday cowboys,” Burgess reflects.

‘Tears the Size of Texas’ previews Burgess’ debut album, slated to release later this year.

Fans can see Burgess on the road with fellow Texan Koe Wetzel starting this weekend and this fall he will tour with Warren Zeiders on The Up To No Good Tour before rejoining Wetzel alongside Jelly Roll for the Role Models Tour.