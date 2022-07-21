‘Bear & Breakfast’ launching on PC and Nintendo Switch next week

Armor Games Studios will release indie management adventure game ‘Bear & Breakfast’ on both PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on 28th July 2022.

A cozy management adventure, ‘Bear & Breakfast’ introduces players to titular Ursa Major Hank the bear—a laid-back sweetheart with entrepreneurial dreams. When Hank and his friends discover an abandoned shack in the forest, they decide to roll up their sleeves (well, for those of them who own sleeves) and turn the ramshackle cabin into a charming bed and breakfast for unsuspecting tourists.

Credit: Armor Games Studios

Players will help Hank remodel the shack into a dream forest destination to keep paying customers happy. As the business expands, so too do the mysteries of Hank’s forest, and players will need to help the ursine host and his friends uncover secrets as old as the trees themselves.

While they hike through ‘Bear & Breakfast’s narrative undergrowth, players can build and personalize their inn to their personal preference, and will encounter a plethora of interesting folks and outcasts for the entrepreneurial Hank to befriend and help to achieve their own unique goals.

Credit: Armor Games Studios

Game Director Rares Cinteza at Gummy Cat says, “We’re a small team from a small country and we’re very passionate about two things: bears and management sims. It’s a genuinely incredible feeling to have our first little game featured on Day Of The Devs, which we’ve watched as players for the past 10 years. We can’t wait for everyone to finally play our little bear game.”

‘Bear & Breakfast’ will launch on 28th July 2022 for Switch and Steam, priced $19.99 USD.