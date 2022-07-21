Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Avenging Spirit

Games & Tech

‘Avenging Spirit’ to launch on consoles next week

The 90s classic is making a comeback.

Published

‘Avenging Spirit’ is heading back to consoles with a release on 29th July 2022 via Ratalaika Games.

The iconic 90s title is a 2-player platform arcade game that became a cult classic on its original release. ‘Avenging Spirit’ will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Avenging Spirit
Credit: Ratalaika Games

Originally presented as an arcade cabinet title back in 1991, ‘Avenging Spirit’ is about a man who was tragically killed by a crime syndicate, whilst out with his girlfriend who has been kidnapped by these agents of evil.

Now in the guise of a ghost he joins forces with his girlfriend’s father, a paranormal researcher, to rescue his daughter Gennifer but revenge is top of his agenda.

Ironically the crime syndicate  is  researching ghost energy and their aim is to force the father of the kidnapped girl, the expert in the field, to cooperate and give them the information they dearly want!

Avenging Spirit
Credit: Ratalaika Games

The game allows players to possess a cast of characters allowing them to take over their persona, abilities and much more. Switching bodies also gives you access to weapons and attributes unique to the character.

There are 6 stages to fight your way through and you have to retrieve ‘keys’ in order to find and infiltrate the syndicate’s base.

‘Avenging Spirit’ will retail for 5.99 USD/EUR.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

6 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

5 days ago
Logan Crosby Logan Crosby

EF Country

Logan Crosby releases Beautiful piano ballad ‘If Jesus Was a Cowboy’

Heartfelt piano ballad dripping the Montana soul.

6 days ago
Morgan Evans Morgan Evans

EF Country

Morgan Evans, Lafayette, London live review

The Australian country star performed in London last night on his latest visit to the UK.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you