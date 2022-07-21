‘Avenging Spirit’ to launch on consoles next week

‘Avenging Spirit’ is heading back to consoles with a release on 29th July 2022 via Ratalaika Games.

The iconic 90s title is a 2-player platform arcade game that became a cult classic on its original release. ‘Avenging Spirit’ will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Credit: Ratalaika Games

Originally presented as an arcade cabinet title back in 1991, ‘Avenging Spirit’ is about a man who was tragically killed by a crime syndicate, whilst out with his girlfriend who has been kidnapped by these agents of evil.

Now in the guise of a ghost he joins forces with his girlfriend’s father, a paranormal researcher, to rescue his daughter Gennifer but revenge is top of his agenda.

Ironically the crime syndicate is researching ghost energy and their aim is to force the father of the kidnapped girl, the expert in the field, to cooperate and give them the information they dearly want!

Credit: Ratalaika Games

The game allows players to possess a cast of characters allowing them to take over their persona, abilities and much more. Switching bodies also gives you access to weapons and attributes unique to the character.

There are 6 stages to fight your way through and you have to retrieve ‘keys’ in order to find and infiltrate the syndicate’s base.

‘Avenging Spirit’ will retail for 5.99 USD/EUR.