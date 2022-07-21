‘Hell Pie’ launches on consoles and PC today

‘Hell Pie’, the devilishly bad taste game from Headup and Sluggerfly, has been released today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Priced at £19.99, the old-school-inspired 3D platformer takes bad taste to the next level in an adventure full of insane environments, repugnant characters and fun grapple-based platforming.

In ‘Hell Pie’, you grab the horns of Nate, the ‘Demon of Bad Taste’. Your task is to gather the disgusting ingredients for Satan’s infamous birthday pie. Venture out into the overworld and do whatever it takes to ensure those ingredients are secured in time, or there’ll be hell to pay!

Credit: Headup / Sluggerfly

Luckily Nate isn’t alone on this quest, with his ‘pet’ angel Nugget ready and able to offer support. Nugget offers his holy insight when needed but, more importantly, is chained to Nate, so he can be used as a grappling hook or swung around as a weapon. Nate can also equip horns he finds across the world to give him new hellish abilities, from charging through enemies and boulders, to gliding through the air.

Together, Nate and Nugget will explore wild environments, meet tons of unsavory enemies and characters, and witness some truly shocking sights in the seriously twisted take on the classic mascot platformer.

Credit: Headup / Sluggerfly

“We’re really excited that ‘Hell Pie’ is finally available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC,” said Christian Patorra, Sluggerfly’s CEO. “We’ve had a lot of fun throwing our love of classic 3D platforming and our brand of silly and obscene humor into the pot and stirring it all up and now it’s time for players to give it a taste!”

‘Hell Pie’ will be launched on Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks.