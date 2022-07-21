Connect with us

Horse Tales - Emerald Valley Ranch

Games & Tech

‘Horse Tales – Emerald Valley Ranch’ coming to retail this winter

Breed and train horses in this new game.

Published

‘Horse Tales – Emerald Valley Ranch’ is heading to PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch and PC this winter.

The announcement has been marked with a new trailer, which you can watch at the top of this article, and the full details of what you can expect from the game developed by Aesir Interactive.

Horse Tales - Emerald Valley Ranch
Credit: Microids / Aesir Interactive

A holiday at your aunt’s place turns out to be far from what you expected: the family’s once prestigious estate has fallen into disrepair and you are stranded there…

Embark on a delightful adventure to befriend the peninsula’s residents and freely explore the vast wilderness around you! Breed and tame horses, train them and compete in thrilling races. All while taking on the mission to fully renovate your family’s ranch by building, upgrading and customizing it with a variety of stables, horse care stations and decorations.

Only you can restore the Emerald Valley estate back to its former glory and make a name for yourself!

Horse Tales - Emerald Valley Ranch
Credit: Microids / Aesir Interactive

The Limited Edition version of the game includes:

  • The standard edition of the game for PS5, PS4 or Nintendo Switch
  • An embroidered patch
  • 3 post cards
  • Stickers
  • A set of exclusive digital bonuses:
    • The Knight tack set
    • The Irish Cob Horse Breed
    • 3 exclusive outfits
    • A unique avatar hairstyle

Additionally, players who pre-order the game at participating retailers will get access to a Unicorn tack set, an exclusive in-game cosmetic content to dress up your horses!

