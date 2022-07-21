‘Horse Tales – Emerald Valley Ranch’ coming to retail this winter

‘Horse Tales – Emerald Valley Ranch’ is heading to PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch and PC this winter.

The announcement has been marked with a new trailer, which you can watch at the top of this article, and the full details of what you can expect from the game developed by Aesir Interactive.

Credit: Microids / Aesir Interactive

A holiday at your aunt’s place turns out to be far from what you expected: the family’s once prestigious estate has fallen into disrepair and you are stranded there…

Embark on a delightful adventure to befriend the peninsula’s residents and freely explore the vast wilderness around you! Breed and tame horses, train them and compete in thrilling races. All while taking on the mission to fully renovate your family’s ranch by building, upgrading and customizing it with a variety of stables, horse care stations and decorations.

Only you can restore the Emerald Valley estate back to its former glory and make a name for yourself!

Credit: Microids / Aesir Interactive

The Limited Edition version of the game includes:

The standard edition of the game for PS5, PS4 or Nintendo Switch

An embroidered patch

3 post cards

Stickers

A set of exclusive digital bonuses: The Knight tack set The Irish Cob Horse Breed 3 exclusive outfits A unique avatar hairstyle



Additionally, players who pre-order the game at participating retailers will get access to a Unicorn tack set, an exclusive in-game cosmetic content to dress up your horses!