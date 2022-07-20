LEGO announce Atari 2600 set for August release

LEGO has announced the release of the Atari 2600 set, which is sure to be a must-have for fans of the iconic video game console.

A nostalgic recreation of one of the most famous video game consoles of all time, the LEGO Atari 2600 arrives as Atari celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The iconic Atari VCS/2600 was an instant hit when introduced in 1977 and the new LEGO set is based on the four-switch revision which debuted in 1980.

From the unboxing experience through to adding the final brick, building this intricate set is an evocative journey within itself. Activate challenge mode as you build your own console in brick form and take a nostalgic journey uncovering features such as the controller with a joystick that moves to feel just like the original.

Brick builders and gamers alike will enjoy sliding open the front and unveiling a pop-up scene from an 80s gaming room, reviving memories of hours spent trying to get a new high score.

Credit: LEGO

The set also includes three video game cartridges of iconic Atari games in brick format: ‘Asteroids’, ‘Adventure’ and ‘Centipede’. The cartridges can be stored in a case and built into mini versions of the games. In addition, the console includes a switch to select whether you have a colour or black and white television.

When it came to choosing a LEGO Designer for the set, there was only one person for the job. Lifelong Atari fan Chris McVeigh, who said about the design; “The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid. I recall spending hours and hours in front of the TV, absolutely amazed that I could play arcade games in my own home. There were so many legendary titles, too, including Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. This is why it has been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and LEGO, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure.”

The LEGO Atari 2600 set is available from the 1st August 2022 via LEGO Stores and www.LEGO.com/Atari at the recommended retail price of £209.99 / $/€239.99.