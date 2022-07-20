Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Chase Rice goes back to basics on new song ‘Key West & Colorado’

Out on July 29th – Pre-order at the link below.

Published

Chase Rice
Credit: Kaiser Cunningham

With sold-out crowds already singing along to the unreleased song making an appearance in Chase Rice’s live set list and preview clips garnering over 1.5 million views on social media, the multi-Platinum singer-songwriter shared directly with fans that the eagerly-awaited full version of “Key West & Colorado” will be available on Friday, July 29.

The reflective song is the latest preview of the forthcoming album Rice recently recorded in his rural Tennessee home-turned-studio. Pre-order / pre-save “Key West & Colorado” HERE.

We have listened to an advance stream of the song and can tell you that there’s an earthy, organic feel to this song. Rice’s vocals are mixed nice & strong over a chilled back guitar and drums. The song builds to a mid-tempo, anthemic chorus that demands to be sung along to. It’s a step-forward for Rice, you can hear the evolution in his sound, maturity being a big watch-word too.

Chase Rice Key West
Credit: BBR Music


The song was one of the first recorded for the project during that marathon at-home session, with Rice describing it as “the heart of the record.” Written by Rice together with childhood friend/longtime collaborator Brian Kelley plus Corey Crowder, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron and Hunter Phelps on a writing retreat in Grayton Beach, Florida, the midtempo song chronicles the literal journey of coming to terms with a relationship’s end.

 The song also represents a sonic shift for Rice, who teamed with producer Oscar Charles to fill his living room with a vintage stand-up piano, guitars, drums and percussion, bass and keyboards while leaving out some of his usual recording tools. For the first time in his career, Rice recorded for the new project with no click track, no pre-programmed music beds – and in many cases, one-take vocals. “I had started writing songs at home with just me and a guitar whenever the inspiration hit me; instead of heading downtown and trying to crank something out during a scheduled writing session,” explains Rice of the transformation in his creative process. “I realized that bringing the writing room into my real life – my farm, duck camp, a vacation with my friends – whatever that might look like, was making for some really great songs. So, when we started talking about getting into the studio – what that should look and feel like – I realized we already had the answer. It should feel like home”.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

5 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

4 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

6 days ago
CMAFest 2023 CMAFest 2023

EF Country

Four night tickets for CMAFest 2023 in Nashville to go onsale soon

Ticket details for the 50th anniversary of CMAFest in June 2023

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you