Chase Rice’s ‘Bench Seat’ video garners 16 film festival selections and 6 awards so far

In a poignant blend of creativity and emotional resonance, musical artist Chase Rice delivers a profound tribute through his soul-stirring song, ‘Bench Seat’ from his most recent album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Heaven.’ This captivating composition, which defies clichés and touches on the depths of human connection, serves as a reminder of the power of music to address vital themes such as mental health and the unbreakable bond between man and his loyal companion. The video has now received 16 film festival selections and garnered Chase Rice 6 awards so far.

The genesis of ‘Bench Seat’ began when a close friend approached Chase Rice with a seemingly commonplace idea – a song about a man and his dog embarking on a journey together. Rice, a Diamond-certified songwriter, was initially hesitant, wanting to avoid the trappings of cliché. Yet, as he sat down with his acoustic guitar, the magic of inspiration took hold, leading him to create a piece that defied expectations.

‘Bench Seat” and its accompanying music video pay homage to the touching story that inspired the song. Rice’s friend, grappling with the darkness of his own struggles, found solace and salvation in the unwavering companionship of his loyal dog. The song is narrated from the perspective of the dog, offering a unique lens through which to explore the profound impact of this connection.

The music video, directed by Kaiser Cunningham, expands the narrative to shed light on the critical issue of mental health. Clocking in at over seven minutes, the video functions as a short film, immersing viewers in the emotional journey of the characters. Its intention is to spark dialogue and create a safe space for discussions surrounding mental health. The video concludes with resources for viewers in need of assistance, directing them to wannatalkaboutit.com

Chase Rice’s decision to tackle the subject of mental health within the framework of ‘Bench Seat’ reflects his commitment to fostering open conversations and destigmatising mental health challenges. The video’s director, Kaiser Cunningham, echoes this sentiment, underscoring the importance of addressing mental health struggles and reaching out for support when needed.

The song has already left an indelible mark, being selected for 16 film festivals and earning six awards along the way. The song is part of Rice’s critically acclaimed album, ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell,’ a collection of 14 tracks that showcases his multifaceted musicality and vulnerability.

