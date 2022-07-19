‘She Said’: watch Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the trailer

The trailer has been released for upcoming drama ‘She Said’.

The film stars Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman’) and Zoe Kazan (‘The Big Sick’) as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the women that helped break one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped launch the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

‘She Said’ is directed by Maria Schrader (‘Unorthodox’) from a screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (‘Ida’). It is based on the New York Times bestseller, ‘She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement’.

The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment and is executive produced by Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures.

‘She Said’ will be released in cinemas this year and you can watch the trailer at the top of this article.