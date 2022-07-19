Connect with us

Prey For the Devil

Film

‘Prey For The Devil’ coming to cinemas in October – watch the trailer

The religious horror stars ’13 Reasons Why’ actor Christian Navarro.

Published

Who doesn’t love a good demonic possession film around Halloween?

Well if you do, you’re in for a treat when Lionsgate unleashes ‘Prey for the Devil’ in cinemas on 28th October 2022.

The film stars Jacqueline Byers (‘Roadies’), Colin Salmon (‘Mortal Engines’), Christian Navarro (’13 Reasons Why’), Lisa Palfrey (‘Pride’), Nicholas Ralph (‘All Creatures Great and Small’), with Ben Cross (‘Star Trek’) and Virginia Madsen (‘Candyman’).

In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual battlefield, an unlikely warrior rises: a young nun, Sister Ann (Byers).

Although nuns are forbidden to perform exorcisms, a professor (Salmon) recognises Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl (who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago), and soon realises the Devil has her right where he wants her… and it wants in. 

‘Prey for the Devil’ is directed by Daniel Stamm (‘The Last Exorcism’) and it has a run time of 93 mins.

Watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article and try not to get too scared!

