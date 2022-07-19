Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy

Film

‘Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy’ coming to cinemas in September – watch the trailer

The animated family adventure looks like a fun ride.

Published

‘Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy’ is coming to cinemas on 9th September 2022 and the trailer has been unleashed.

Directed by Enrique Gato, and written by Josep Gatell and Manuel Burque, the film features the voices of Trevor White, Joseph Balderrama, Alex Kelly, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Elena Sanz.

Tad’s biggest dream is to be accepted by his archaeology colleagues, but his accident-prone nature gets in his way. When he inadvertently destroys a rare sarcophagus, a spell is cast, putting his friends’ lives in danger. Saving Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni will trigger an action-packed adventure that will lead Tad and Sara to travel to the far corners of the world to find a way to stop the curse of the Emerald Tablet.
 
‘Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy’ is produced by Ghislain Barrois, Álvaro Augustin, Nico Matji, Edmon Roch, Marc Sabé, and Javier Ugarte, and executive produced by Mónica Iturriaga.
 
Watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Sam Hunt Sam Hunt

EF Country

Your top 5 Country music songs of the summer 2022

Your Top 5 Summer anthems in Country music for 2022

6 days ago
Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

4 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

3 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you