‘Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy’ coming to cinemas in September – watch the trailer

‘Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy’ is coming to cinemas on 9th September 2022 and the trailer has been unleashed.

Directed by Enrique Gato, and written by Josep Gatell and Manuel Burque, the film features the voices of Trevor White, Joseph Balderrama, Alex Kelly, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Elena Sanz.

Tad’s biggest dream is to be accepted by his archaeology colleagues, but his accident-prone nature gets in his way. When he inadvertently destroys a rare sarcophagus, a spell is cast, putting his friends’ lives in danger. Saving Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni will trigger an action-packed adventure that will lead Tad and Sara to travel to the far corners of the world to find a way to stop the curse of the Emerald Tablet.



‘Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy’ is produced by Ghislain Barrois, Álvaro Augustin, Nico Matji, Edmon Roch, Marc Sabé, and Javier Ugarte, and executive produced by Mónica Iturriaga.



Watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article.