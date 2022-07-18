Ne-Yo adds more dates to upcoming UK tour

Following his recent UK tour announcement, Ne-Yo is expanding the run from three to five dates.

The R&B singer-songwriter will now make stops in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Hull and Nottingham, in addition to the previously announced shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

The tour will mark Ne-Yo’s first tour of the UK in six years. Fans can expect to see Ne-Yo perform new music from his eighth album, ‘Self Explanatory’, which came out last week via Motown Records, along with hits from his career.

The full run is now:

20th Sept – Newcastle O2 City Hall

21st Sept – BEC Arena, Manchester

22nd Sept – Hull Bonus Arena

24th Sept – Forum Birmingham

25th Sept – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

27th Sept – Glasgow O2 Academy

28th Sept – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

29th Sept – London OVO Arena Wembley

Tickets will go on General Sale at 10am Friday 23rd July.