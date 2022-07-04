Connect with us

Music

Ne-Yo announces three date UK tour for September

Find out where the R&B superstar will be performing.

Published

Ne-Yo
Credit: Motown Records

R&B superstar Ne-Yo is returning to the UK in September for the first time in six years for a run of three live shows.

The run begins at BEC Arena in Manchester on 21st September and stops at Forum Birmingham on 24th September and Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on 25th September.

The shows follow Ne-Yo’s stint on ‘The Masked Singer’ earlier this year, where he was runner-up to Natalie Imbruglia. Ne-Yo will release new album ‘Self Explanatory’ on 15th July 2022 via Motown Records, which features the singles ‘You Got The Body’, ‘Don’t Love Me’ and ‘Stay Down (feat Yung Bleu).

Ne-Yo has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, picked up three Grammys and two MOBO Awards. He’s only the second male R&B artist ever to amass six consecutive top 10 albums.

Tickets will go on pre-sale 10am Wednesday 6th July and general sale 10am Friday 8th July.

