Queen + Adam Lambert announce ‘Rhapsody Over London’ stream

Queen + Adam Lambert are bringing ‘Rhapsody Over London’, an exclusive concert spectacular filmed live at The O2 Arena, to Kiswe’s global streaming platform on 24th July 2022.

The live concert film will feature a LIVE Q&A with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert, speaking backstage from the penultimate show of their European tour. Fans around the world will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase tickets and submit their questions via video by 19th July, for the band to see and answer live during the Q&A.

The concert will only be available until 31st July on the platform and accompanied by special VOD packages, where fans will have access to additional concerts and interviews. The acclaimed documentary ‘The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story’ will be available exclusively for ticket holders for a full two days prior to the livestream.

The concert was filmed during the band’s sold out 10-day run at The O2 Arena, London in early June. Having been attended by over half a million concert goers during the 2022 36-date European tour, Queen + Adam Lambert’s ‘Rhapsody Over London’ live concert film is set to reach a worldwide audience of millions more.

Tickets will be available from http://livestream.queenonline.com.