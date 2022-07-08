Connect with us

Def Leppard launch two new premium Gins

Get your hands on the two new products.

Def Leppard are marking their 45th anniversary with the release of two premium gin products in conjunction with Swedish liquor producer Brands For Fans.

The gins are named after two of the band’s iconic songs from their ‘Hysteria’ album – ‘Animal’ and ‘Rocket’. Both products were created by globally recognised in-house master blender Daniel Henriksson.

Brands for Fans worked with Epic Rights, a licensing agency of Def Leppard, to develop these products.

Def Leppard ‘Animal’ is a classic London Dry Gin with a high intensity of flavours. The grain-based distillate is heavy with juniper, lemon, and botanicals. It is spicy, big, and bold and has all the classic gin characters you should expect in a London Dry Gin. This gin’s label design is inspired by the hit single ‘Animal’ from the album Hysteria.

Def Leppard ‘Rocket’ is a premium distilled gin with a high intensity of flavors. Also, with this gin, the grain-based distillate is bold with juniper and herbaceous tones. Taking inspiration from the lavender labyrinths in Sheffield (Manor Lodge), and to get an even more developed experience of botanical character, additional flavors of lavender and lemon are macerated and blended with the distillate. There are no added sweeteners, ensuring the purest quality of liquid. The label design is based off the hit single ‘Rocket’ from the album ‘Hysteria’.

You can get the gins at https://brandsforfans.com/

