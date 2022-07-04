Watch: Blue drop the visualiser for new single ‘Dance With Me’

Blue has dropped new single ‘Dance With Me’, the follow-up to the recent single “Haven’t Found You Yet“.

Taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘Heart & Soul’, which is released on 9th September 2022, ‘Dance With Me’ is a cover of 112’s 2001 R&B classic.

Commenting on the track Blue says, “It was a song we used to listen to in the car before every gig. It’s a nod back to what we were known for in the early 00s. Everything just seemed to fit into place as we were recording and we thought it was important to show the identity of Blue and what we’re about. The R&B feel and the soulful vocals has always been a catalyst for us and was important to have a bit of throwback on the album.”

‘Heart & Soul’ can be pre-ordered now by visiting https://Blue.lnk.to/heartandsoul and will be available on CD, Vinyl and Cassette, as well as on all digital platforms.

Following the release of ‘Heart & Soul’ in September, Blue will head out for a huge arena tour in December.

The full dates are:

Sunday 4th December – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 5th December – Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 7th December – Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 9th December – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 11th December – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday 12th December – Brighton Centre

Tuesday 13th December – London The O2

Thursday 15th December – Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 16th December – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 18th December – Aberdeen P&J Live

Monday 19th December – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 20th December – Newcastle Utilita Arena