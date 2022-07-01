Luke Bryan talks new song ‘Country On’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Luke Bryan joins ‘Today’s Country Radio’ with Kelleigh Bannen to discuss releasing his new single “Country On” in time for summer and how he feels this song differs from his previous releases.



Luke Bryan on Wanting To Release a Summer Song

We were in the studio and we’ve been in the studio. We’ve got about eight or nine songs recorded and we just have been working for the past couple of months and we had kind of thought that we were going to come with something new in the latter part [of summer], maybe middle August… And so, I started playing this particular song “Country On” to people in my circle. And I was having tremendous anxiety about not having a song out in the summer… I just always love having a summer song out and not actually always pointed at summer, but to know that people are out on the lake and on their boats [playing the song].



Luke Bryan on “Country On”

I started thinking, I’m going to go the whole summer playing these amphitheater and arenas and [I don’t] have anything excitingly new to play. So, I just kind of started spreading it around and then letting some taste makers hear it and the label heard it and we realized the song really has a… It just has a very patriotic “let’s all get together and country on” kind of thing that really, I felt like really works around 4th of July and the 4th of July weekend. Well then we all get in the room and the label, the managers and everybody, and we’re like, “well, can we do this thing this quickly? So the next thing is calling Apple and you guys going, “do you think we can come by and get this thing out?” And everybody’s been awesome.

Credit: Apple Music



Luke Bryan on “Country On” Sounding Different Than Songs in the Past

I can kind of say what I want to at this age… I’ve really touched on a lot of, I mean, I’ve thrown the parties, I’ve done the emotional songs. I’ve done the love songs, I’ve done the up tempos, I’ve done the tailgate songs, the truck songs. So, it’s hard for me to find something that really speaks to a new avenue for me. And it’s hard to like, even with “Country On,” I’ve never heard me sing on something in that baritone deal… This is a different little sound for me and that’s what you have to start kind of trying to look for and attempt.



Luke Bryan on Keeping To Country On

For me to keep country on, I think it’s, “Hey, Luke, keep smiling, keep smiling, keep shining.” Anyway, is that Dionne Warwick? Anyway, but for me to keep doing what I do and staying true to what I do and keep waking up every day, hopefully spreading a lot of happiness and love and positivity and fun and being me.