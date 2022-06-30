Connect with us

The Long Road festival announces new artists and Bob Harris in Conversation

More additions to the Long Road festival in August

Published

The Long Road festival
The Long Road festival have announced a host of new names appearing at the event this summer including Villagers, Bob Harris in conversation and The Americana Music Association UK Takeover line-up feat. Kevin Daniel, Misty River, and more. Making a grand return this August for a bank holiday weekend filled with the finest array of American sights, experiences, tastes and sounds found this side of the Atlantic, they’re all arriving at Leicestershire’s stunning Stanford Hall estate between 26-28th August 2022.

More broadly known to straddle the worlds of indie and folk, Irish band Villagers will make a highly-anticipated appearance at Stanford Hall estate this August bank holiday, following the release of their latest album ‘Fever Dreams’ last summer. Also taking to the stage for what is sure to be one of the most compelling slots of the weekend is legendary, award-winning radio presenter and journalist Bob Harris who will be in conversation on site at The Long Road with a multitude of stories and anecdotes from his career spanning over 50 years.

Long Road festival
The Americana Music Association UK have also revealed the names who will be playing as part of their AMA UK Takeover at the event. Traditional bluegrass band The Vanguards, multi-instrumentalist Kevin Daniel and evocative singer-songwriter Misty River will be joined on the bill by the poetic St. Catherine’s Child, genre-hopping Dan Bettridge and a fresh, young take on country Simeon Hammond Dallas. 

Elsewhere on the line-up fast-rising country upstarts Eric & Jensen, Harleymoon Kemp and Savannah Gardner will also perform after being announced today as a real range of styles from all corners of the globe come together at The Long Road in celebration of the rich history and constant evolution of the Country sound.

The Long Road festival
Buy tickets to the Long Road festival right here

