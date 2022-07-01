Connect with us

Meghan Trainor

Music

Meghan Trainor to release fourth album “Takin’ It Back” in October

Get all the details for the singer’s upcoming record.

Published

Meghan Trainor will release her fourth album “Takin’ It Back” on 21st October 2022 via RCA Records.

Harking back to the sound she introduced on her debut record ‘Title’, Trainor worked with Gian Stone, Federico Vindver, Sean Douglas and her little brother Justin Trainor.

Talking about the upcoming record Trainor said, “I tried to do the doo-wop feel I had at the beginning of my career, but the 2022 version of it. This is from the new Meghan who is a wife and mom with a baby. This is from me right now. I decided to give the people what they want, but with my spices added to it. I wanted to make my Title 2.0.”

For the record Trainor integrates doo-wop and classic harmonies into the songs as she takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence.

The album’s latest single is ‘Bad For Me’ featuring Teddy Swims, which is available to download and stream now. The music video is directed by Thom Kerr and it features Trainor and Swims in a symbolic and surreal world full of flowers.

Meghan Trainor - Takin' It Back
Credit: Lauren Dunn

The track list for “Takin’ It Back” is:

  1. Sensitive ft. Scott Hoying
  2. Made You Look
  3. Takin’ It Back
  4. Don’t I Make It Look Easy
  5. Shook
  6. Bad For Me ft. Teddy Swims
  7. Superwoman
  8. Rainbow
  9. Breezy ft. Theron Theron
  10. Mama Wanna Mambo ft. Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval
  11. Drama Queen
  12. While You’re Young
  13. Lucky
  14. Dance About It
  15. Final Breath

