Gretchen Peters announces live album release to compliment UK shows in August

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Peters, is back with a live album & UK shows.

Published

Gretchen Peters has long been known for her songwriting. Artists like George Strait and Martina McBride cut her songs early on, and since then, she’s penned hits for the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis, Bonnie Raitt, and Neil Diamond, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014. But, until you’ve heard Peters’ clear, expressive voice recite her own expertly-crafted melodies live on stage, you’re only getting half of the story.

Luckily for longtime fans and curious onlookers, Peters has just announced a brand new live album, ‘The Show: Live from the UK’ —out August 19th. Featuring 18 songs from Peters’ catalogue the album marks her first release since 2020’s tribute to Mickey Newbury ‘The Night You Wrote That Song’ and her first live release since 2005’s ‘Trio’.

Culled from three performances from Peters’ 2019 ‘Strings Attached Tour’ the album features Peters’ touring band—Barry Walsh (piano, vocals), Colm McClean (electric guitar, vocals), and Conor McCreanor (electric and upright bass, vocals—as well as an all-female, Scottish string quartet featuring Seonaid Aitken (violin), Amira Bedrush-McDonald (violin), Sarah Leonard (viola), and Alice Allen (cello). The resulting album feels like a you-had-to-be-there retrospective of Peters’ illustrious career to date, framed with new-but-familiar arrangements focused on letting her songwriting shine. 

Fans can pre-order or pre-save ‘The Show: Live from the UK’ ahead of its August 19th release at this link and check out a full list of Peters’ upcoming performances below.

The Show: Live from the UK Tracklist:

Arguing With Ghosts

Hello Cruel World

The Secret Of Life

Revival

Love That Makes A Cup Of Tea

Blackbirds

When You Love Someone

On A Bus To St. Cloud

To Say Goodbye

When You Are Old

When All You Got Is A Hammer 

Disappearing Act

Wichita

Say Grace

Everything Falls Away

The Matador

Five Minutes

Idlewild

Catch Gretchen Peters On Tour:

August 24 – London, UK – Kings Place 

August 25 – Bristol, UK – St. George’s

August 26 – Wimborne Minster Dorset, UK – Tivoli Theatre

August 28 – Lutterworth Leicestershire, UK – The Long Road Festival

August 29 – Leeds, UK – City Varieties Music Hall

August 30 – Edinburgh, Scotland – The Queen’s Hall

August 31 – Glasgow, Scotland – Community Central Hall

September 1 – Milton Keynes, UK – The Stables

September 2 – London, UK – Kings Place

