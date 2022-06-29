Connect with us

Lee Brice releases the R3HAB remix of ‘Soul’ featuring Blanco Brown

Infectious new remix of Brice’s current single ‘Soul’.

Published

Lee Brice has released the R3HAB Remix (featuring Blanco Brown) of his current Top 30 single, “Soul” – the #1 most added single at Country Radio upon impact is from Brice’s highly acclaimed album ‘Hey World’. The uplifting and danceable R3HAB remix pairs Lee with multi-Platinum artist, Blanco Brown, making this iteration an infectious anthem just in time for summer!

We last spoke to Lee in summer ’21 and you can read that interview right here.

Recently, Brice kicked-off his highly awaited headlining ‘Label Me Proud Tour’. Brice will bring his “Soul” to 23 markets, performing for all the fans who have been clamoring for live music again the way only Brice can do it – by throwing one hell of a party! Supporting Brice out on the road this summer is his good friend and artist Michael Ray and the man behind our favourite album of the year so far, Jackson Dean. For select dates, Tyler Farr and Tim Montana will also be making appearances.

Tickets for the ‘Label Me Proud’ Tour are available now here. 

