Mae Estes releases fiery new song ‘I Quit Smokin’

Mae Estes escapes the allure of a man in playful, upbeat new single ‘I Quit Smokin’ – available now on all digital platforms. The anthem – a fit for anyone that’s come to realize their worth in a relationship – was co-written by Estes with Paul Sikes (who also produced the track) and Brett Tyler.

‘I Quit Smokin’ is an uptempo, fun song with a terrific Carrie Underwood-esque vibe, especially in the chorus, which just leaps out of the speakers and grabs hold. It adds to Mae’s ever-growing body of work that includes songs like ‘Thinkin Bout Cheatin’, ‘Roses’ and ‘Naked’. She really is an artist worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.

“One of my favorite things about music is the way it can be interpreted so differently by each listener, so I hope everyone gets whatever they want to get out of ‘I Quit Smokin’.’ To me, it’s a coming-of-age anthem about not settling for less than you deserve,” Estes told Wide Open Country. “It’s a little less ‘traditional’ than my previous release, but somehow still feels fresh and familiar to me at the same time.”