Mae Estes

Mae Eastes Releases Biting New Song ‘Thinking Bout Cheatin’

Sharp, melodic new term-Country classic from rising songwriter.

Published

Mae Estes is ‘Thinkin’ ‘Bout Cheatin’ in latest single, available today across all digital streaming platforms. We’ve been fans of Mae’s for a couple of years now after hearing her on songs like the excellent ‘Roses’ and ‘Love You Know’, the duet she sang with Kenny Foster.

Penned by Estes with Alex Kline and Autumn McEntire and produced by Paul Sikes (Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell), the thought-provoking, mid-tempo classic country tune is about a conversation no spouse wants to have with their significant other – but many do.

“There’s a sense of humor to the story in the song, but ultimately it’s based on my ideal marriage, where even when the conversations are hard, the respect for each other is strong enough to have them anyway,” Estes shared with The Boot about ‘Thinking Bout Cheatin’. “All of my favorite country songs and singers were unapologetic about the material they covered if they believed it needed to be said and I’m definitely trying to do the same as I develop my own career.”

Mae Estes is one of this artists who sing traditional Country music in a modern way, meaning that when you listen to her songs you don’t know if it’s 2022 or 1972 and we love that about her.

