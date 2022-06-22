‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ – watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming musical comedy

The teaser trailer has been released for ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’, the new family musical comedy from the musical team behind ‘The Greatest Showman’.

The film stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy and Brett Gelman, and it features the voice of Shawn Mendes as Lyle.

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ is a live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music – living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbour Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ will feature original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the songwriting team behind ‘The Greatest Showman’, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

Joining Pasek and Paul in writing original songs for the film are Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and JoriahKwamé.

‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ is directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, and the screenplay is by Will Davies.

The film is produced by Hutch Parker and executive produced by Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak Ben Ammar and Andy Mitchell.

‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ will open in cinemas on 14th October 2022.