'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' new poster features the titular character singing in the bath

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
A new poster has been released for Sony Pictures UK’s upcoming family comedy ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile‘ based on the best-selling book series of the same name by Bernard Waber.

The poster features the titular character, who is voiced by Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes, singing in the bath. You can see it below:

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ also stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy and Brett Gelman.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music – living in the attic of his new home.

The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbour Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ will feature original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the songwriting team behind ‘The Greatest Showman’, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

Joining Pasek and Paul in writing original songs for the film are Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé.

The film is directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, and the screenplay is by Will Davies.

