Suzanne Vega announces UK tour for February and March 2023

Find out where you can see the singer-songwriter next year.

Published

Suzanne Vega
Credit: Ehud Lazin

Suzanne Vega has announced a UK tour for February and March 2023.

The new dates follow Vega’s four sold-out UK shows in February this year. The new tour will open at Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on 11th February 2023 and run through to 2nd March 2023 when it will draw to a close at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Ahead of her 2023 tour Vega will be headlining at Glastonbury (Acoustic Stage), Cambridge Folk Festival and Underneath The Stars Festival this summer.

Vega’s most recent album ‘An Evening of New York Songs and Stories’ (Amanuensis/Cooking Vinyl) was released in 2020 to widespread acclaim. Recorded live at the Café Carlyle in New York City, the collection features Vega’s most New York-centric repertoire in a celebration of her long personal and musical relationship with the city.

The full list of dates for next year is:

February 2023

Sat 11                  Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Sun 12                 Basingstoke Anvil

Tue 14                 Ipswich Corn Exchange

Wed 15               Northampton Royal & Derngate

Thu 16                 Buxton Opera House

Sat 18                  Gateshead Sage

Sun 19                 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Mon 20               Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wed 22               York Barbican

Thu 23                 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 25                  Bath Forum

Sun 26                 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Tue 28                 Leicester De Montfort Hall

March 2023

Thu 2                   London Royal Festival Hall  

Tickets are on general sale Friday 24th June at 10am: myticket.co.uk/artists/suzanne-vega-2023

