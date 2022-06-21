Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alejandro Sanz and Camilo

Music

Listen: Camilo and Alejandro Sanz team up for new single ‘NASA’

The two Latin stars collaborate on the new track.

Published

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo has teamed up with Spanish star Alejandro Sanz for new ballad ‘NASA’.

Composed by Camilo, Sanz and Édgar Barrera, ‘NASA’ is available to download and stream now. It’s the third track to be lifted from Camilo’s upcoming album ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’ due for release in September 2022.

This collaboration is a dream come true for Camilo who has been a faithful admirer of Sanz’s music since he was young: 

“Alejandro and I met last year when he came with his family to my first concert in Madrid. While we were talking, I dared to tell him that one day we would make a song together, to which he replied that he wanted to as well. Eventually we became great friends and that’s how ‘NASA’ was born. More proof that dreams do come true.”

The video for ‘NASA’ was directed by Evaluna and Marlene Montaner. It was filmed in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic in April.

‘NASA’ follows previously released hits ‘Pegao’ and ‘Índigo’, which will appear on his upcoming third album.

The release of “NASA” coincides with the announcement that Camilo receives 7 nominations for the upcoming Premios Juventud across seven categories: Male Youth Artist, Favorite “Streaming” Artist, Best Couple Song, OMG Collaboration, Viral Track of the Year, Best Fandom, and Album of the Year.

His previous album ‘Mis Manos’ received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album which followed a record-breaking 8 nominations (the most of any artist of which he won 4) at the Latin Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Following a sold-out show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in 2021, Camilo will embark on a world tour this month throughout 2022, performing across the UK, Europe, US, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Colombia.

For dates and ticket information, visit: www.camilolatribu.com.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Our Top 10 most iconic moments from CMAFest 2022

It's hard to narrow down the whole festival into 10 bite size nuggets but we did it!

6 days ago
Kip Moore Kip Moore

EF Country

Kip Moore’s Top 10 Most Evocative, Literary Lyrics

A deep-dive into the most poetic lyrics ever written by Kip Moore.

3 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge – ‘Songs About You’ album review

The Country star continues to explore vulnerability and honesty on his new record.

7 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night

Film

10 Must-See Joaquin Phoenix Films

We pick the actors 10 greatest performances to date.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you