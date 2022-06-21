Connect with us

Derren Brown bringing ‘Showman’ to the West End from December

The acclaimed illusionist is bringing his one-man show to London.

Published

Derren Brown will bring his interactive one-man show ‘Showman’ to the West End starting in December.

Fresh from a 155-date national tour, which ends in October, Brown will bring the new show to the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue in London from 9th December 2022 to 19th March 2023.

There will be seven performances each week, including Sundays.

‘Showman’ is Brown’s most personal show to date. The contents remain undisclosed but he has revealed: “The heart of the show is about remembering what’s important. Particularly how the very things that we find most isolating in life – our fears and difficulties – actually connect us, in that they’re the very things we share. Framed, of course, with some extraordinary demonstrations of my particular voodoo”.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 24th June and there is also an opportunity to sign up for priority booking at www.derrenbrown.co.uk

‘Derren Brown: Showman’ is presented by Michael Vine, Andrew O’Connor, Derren Brown and Paul Sandler of Vaudeville Productions Ltd. for SHOWMAN Productions Ltd.

It is directed by Andrew O’Connor & Andy Nyman and written by Andy Nyman, Andrew O’Connor & Derren Brown. Executive Producer is John Dalston and marketing is by Helen Snell Ltd.

