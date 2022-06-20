‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ – watch the brand new trailer

A new trailer has debuted for ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’, which will see the swashbuckling cat return to the big screen.

Featuring the voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman, Harvey Guillén, Samson Kayo, Wagner Moura, Anthony Mendez, John Mulaney, Florence Pugh, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Ray Winstone, the film is directed by Joel Crawford.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is the first film in the ‘Shrek’ universe for more than a decade.

Daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious Puss in Boots as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Hayek).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Moura).

The character of Puss in Boots first appeared in 2004’s Oscar-nominated ‘Shrek 2’ and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other Shrek sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series.