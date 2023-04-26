‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’: the film-makers talk about the film’s visual style and storytelling

‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ is available now on digital and to celebrate, we’ve got a clip from the film’s home entertainment extras.

Titled ‘Elevated Storytelling’, the clip features footage from the film as well as interviews with the director Joel Crawford (‘The Croods: A New Age’), Production Designer Nate Wragg and other members of the film-making team. They talk about the film’s visual style and discuss its elevated storytelling.

Everyone’s favourite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline, Puss in Boots, returns in a new adventure from the ‘Shrek’ universe as the daring outlaw discovers that his passion for adventure and heroic missions have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star on his grandest quest yet. With only one life left, Puss is forced to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: Kitty Softpaws. They are joined in their journey by a chatty and cheerful mutt named Perrito. Together, our trio of heroes will need to stay one step ahead of the fairy tale realm’s craftiest crooks including Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The film is directed by Joel Crawford), produced by Mark Swift (‘The Croods: A New Age’) co-directed by Januel Mercado, and written by Paul Fisher (‘The Croods: A New Age’) and Tommy Swerdlow.

It features the voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura,, Tony nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez.

‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ is available digitally now and on DVD and Blu-ray from 8th May with Universal Home Entertainment.