Puss In Boots Comes To Adopt Me

Your chance to grab a free pet and accessories.

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Dream Craft / Dream Works

Puss in Boots is heading to Adoption Island to help celebrate the release of the new movie ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’. Puss will make his appearance tomorrow (17/11/22) and will issue players with a treasure hunt to complete.

The hunt seems straightforward enough as you are given a map showing you the rough location of each of the five items. Once you’ve found all of Puss’ gear, plus a wishing star, you’ll be able to go back to Puss to claim your reward.

Every player who completes the task will be rewarded with their very own Persian cat to keep and own forever. Not only that but all of the bits of gear you have been digging up will also be added to your inventory as pet accessories which can be used with any of your pets.

Watch the full video below:

