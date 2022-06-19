Connect with us

My Policeman

Film

‘My Policeman’: Harry Styles embarks on a same-sex affair in teaser trailer

The film is set to release on Prime Video in November.

Published

The teaser trailer has arrived for Prime Video’s upcoming film ‘My Policeman’, based on the book by Bethan Roberts.

Directed by Michael Grandage and written by Ron Nyswaner, the film stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, ‘My Policeman’ follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) – as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Director Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

You can watch the teaser trailer at the top of this article and see the poster for the film below:

My Policeman
Credit: Prime Video

