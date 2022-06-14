Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Syfy rebranding to Sky Sci-Fi in July

Find out what shows will be available during the launch.

Published

Sky Sci-Fi
Credit: Sky

Syfy is rebranding to Sky Sci-Fi from Tuesday 26th July 2022 it has been announced.

The channel has been revamped and will offer exciting new shows while still being home to a host of sci-fi classics that fans know and love.

During launch week viewers will be able to enjoy paranormal series ‘Surreal Estate’ starring Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’). Also airing during launch month is the zombie series ‘Day of The Dead’, inspired by George. A Romero’s horror movie, starring Keenan Tracey and Natalie Malaika.

Fans of classic sci-fi will be able to enjoy classic shows such as ‘Star Trek’, ‘Stargate’ and ‘Quantum Leap’ along with a host of classic series boxsets, to be revealed soon.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, said: “From space adventures to futuristic fantasy, Sky Sci-Fi will be joining the host of genre-led brands launched in the past year and will offer a new universe for viewers to explore. The re-brand will make it easier for people to find exactly what they want, with fan favourites, a multitude of on demand content, as well as a burst of exciting new shows for sci-fi fanatics”.

At launch, Sky Sci-Fi will offer a selection of Premiere TV movie titles such as ‘Bullet Train Down’, ‘Thor: God of Thunder’ and ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’. The channel has also acquired Stephen King’s sought-after mini-series: ‘IT’ and ‘Salem’s Lot’.

The re-brand follows previous successful Sky TV portfolio changes including the unveiling of Sky Showcase and Sky Max last year and the launch of genre-based channels including Sky Comedy, Sky Crime and Sky Documentaries.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC

TV

Revisiting Jon Pertwee’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our reviewer reaches the mid-1970s and the end of the Third Doctor's era.

5 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Steps: 25 Best Non-Single Tracks

We pick the album tracks that deserve a bit of attention.

7 days ago
My Fake Boyfriend My Fake Boyfriend

Film

‘My Fake Boyfriend’ review

A stuntman's best friend creates him a fake boyfriend to get him out of a toxic relationship.

5 days ago
Kyle Daniel Kyle Daniel

EF Country

Kyle Daniel – ‘Following The Rain’ EP review

The rising star wows with his new EP.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you