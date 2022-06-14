Syfy rebranding to Sky Sci-Fi in July

Syfy is rebranding to Sky Sci-Fi from Tuesday 26th July 2022 it has been announced.

The channel has been revamped and will offer exciting new shows while still being home to a host of sci-fi classics that fans know and love.

During launch week viewers will be able to enjoy paranormal series ‘Surreal Estate’ starring Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’). Also airing during launch month is the zombie series ‘Day of The Dead’, inspired by George. A Romero’s horror movie, starring Keenan Tracey and Natalie Malaika.

Fans of classic sci-fi will be able to enjoy classic shows such as ‘Star Trek’, ‘Stargate’ and ‘Quantum Leap’ along with a host of classic series boxsets, to be revealed soon.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, said: “From space adventures to futuristic fantasy, Sky Sci-Fi will be joining the host of genre-led brands launched in the past year and will offer a new universe for viewers to explore. The re-brand will make it easier for people to find exactly what they want, with fan favourites, a multitude of on demand content, as well as a burst of exciting new shows for sci-fi fanatics”.

At launch, Sky Sci-Fi will offer a selection of Premiere TV movie titles such as ‘Bullet Train Down’, ‘Thor: God of Thunder’ and ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’. The channel has also acquired Stephen King’s sought-after mini-series: ‘IT’ and ‘Salem’s Lot’.

The re-brand follows previous successful Sky TV portfolio changes including the unveiling of Sky Showcase and Sky Max last year and the launch of genre-based channels including Sky Comedy, Sky Crime and Sky Documentaries.